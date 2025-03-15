From Riyaaz Amlani's success with Social to winners of Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025, our top stories of the week

1) Coming Together

Manav Garg, CEO and co-founder of Eka Software Solutions, and Girish Mathrubootham, founder and executive chairman of Freshworks, wanted to start a venture capital firm to seed and nurture the next generation of Indian software startups. The idea was to combine their collective experience as entrepreneur-operators and mentor/fund new ventures. Four years ago, the duo started that firm--Together. Their first fund was $85 million, and they have invested in approximately 30 startups. Now Together is working on closing its second fund at $150 million. This tranche of investment will focus on the current technology trend that is primarily dominated by artificial intelligence. Here are insights from the fund's bet on India's AI efforts.

2) Being Social

If you are even remotely associated with the food and beverage business, the name Riyaaz Amlani must be part of your vocabulary. The CEO and founder of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd began his journey in 2002 with a cafe inspired by Moroccan qahwah khannas--Mocha. His journey has had delicious milestones such as Saltwater Cafe (now Bandra Born), Smoke House Deli, Slink & Bardot and most recently, Michelin-starred chef Garima Arora's first Indian restaurant--Baang. But there's one venture that stands out in this lineup. Social, a chain of cafe-bar-cum-workspace, has become the backbone of Impresario's Rs600-crore F&B portfolio. What is the key ingredient of Social's success? Here's a looksie at the recipe.

3) Bracing for blazing summer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued health risk warnings due to an intense heatwave sweeping across several states. Konkan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra and southwest Rajasthan are already facing temperatures much higher than the seasonal average. In the past two years, the Indian economy has experienced multiple episodes of heatwaves and excessive rains, which have impacted food supply chains and prices. How will the scorching summer and rising heatwaves impact the agri-economy and overall food prices? Some experts weigh in on the subject.