From W-Power 2025 list, to Masayoshi Son's return to spotlight, our top stories of the week

In this week's newsletter, also read about some of our W-Power 2025 listees, Bessemer Venture Partners' India plans, the evolving nature of personal identity in the digital age and much more
Every year, Forbes India celebrates the self-made woman. She is a leader, a pioneer, a trailblazer and much more. â€‹The Forbes India W-Power 2025 list honours 20 such self-made women who are reshaping the leadership landscape across diverse sectors such as business, finance, sports, arts, and public service. While the proverbial glass ceiling is shattered every day and women take on leadership roles across sectors, the actual numbers leave much to be desired. But this is why these achievements must be celebrated, documented and preserved. These women exemplify resilience and innovation, break barriers and inspire future generations with their impactful contributions. Here we present to you the enchanting stories of these mercurial women.
Thirty-five years ago, Subhasish Chakraborty started DTDC with an initial investment of Rs 70,000. The homegrown express logistics company is now eyeing a tenfold revenue jumpâ€”from â‚¹2,500 crore to â‚¹25,000 croreâ€”by building on its strong domestic foundation. In an in-depth conversation for Forbes India Pathbreakers, founder Chakraborty and his son, CEO Abhishek Chakraborty, discuss the companyâ€™s journey from its humble beginnings in 1990 to becoming a pan-India logistics player with a franchise-led model. The father-son duo emphasise legacy, ethics, and adaptability as key pillars of DTDCâ€™s growth vision. They highlight the challenges of competing with VC-funded rivals, and DTDCâ€™s focus on sustainability, internal cash flows, and long-term thinking over aggressive capital burning. Watch this engaging interaction and take a virtual trip inside one of DTDC's facilities.
Bessemer Venture Partners began India operations in 2006 from two connected rooms in Mumbai's Trident hotel. Their initial approach was to back mature and non-tech companies. However, over 80 percent India investments in the last five years have been early bets, showing how bullish they are on the local startup scene. Bessemer now often gets in early and sticks with the founders for several years. They are going big on India with a fresh $350 million fundâ€”their second one focused solely on the country. With this new fund, Bessemer plans to keep backing bold ideas and ambitious founders, using its global know-how to help scale the next wave of Indian success stories. Here's their India game plan.
â€‹Masayoshi Son, the visionary founder of SoftBank, is making a formidable return to the spotlight with audacious investments in artificial intelligence. Former SoftBank CFO Alok Sama, in a candid conversation with Forbes India about his memoir The Money Trap, delves into Son's renewed vigour, highlighting his significant financial commitments, including a $40 billion investment in OpenAI and a central role in the $500 billion AI infrastructure project, Stargate. Sama emphasises Son's unparalleled ability to foresee technological trends, noting his early recognition of AI's transformative potential. Read on as Sama unfolds what goes on behind the makingâ€”and unmakingâ€”of some of the biggest businesses in the world.
As the CEO of Chanel, Leena Nair isnâ€™t just breaking glass ceilingsâ€”sheâ€™s redesigning the whole structure. From a small-town upbringing to the helm of one of the worldâ€™s most iconic luxury brands, her journey is anything but typical. But what sets her apart isnâ€™t just the milestonesâ€”itâ€™s the mindset. In a rare and insightful conversation, Nair opens up about what drives her, the values that guide her leadership, and why she feels a deep responsibility to those who will follow in her footsteps. Her story, featured in Forbes Indiaâ€™s W-Power 2025 list, is a masterclass in purpose-driven leadershipâ€”and a must-read for anyone whoâ€™s ever dared to dream bigger.
Anamika Khanna isn't just a designer; she's a storyteller weaving India's rich craft heritage into global fashion narratives. In her feature for Forbes Indiaâ€™s W-Power 2025, she reveals how sheâ€™s reimagining traditional techniques for the modern world, creating pieces that are both timeless and contemporary. Her journey is a testament to the power of blending heritage with innovation, and her designs continue to influence and inspire the global fashion landscape. Discover how Khanna is redefining the future of fashion by honouring the past.
â€‹In an era where AI blurs the lines between reality and replication, some people are grappling with the unforeseen consequences of selling their likeness to digital platforms. Here's a look at the emotional and ethical complexities faced by those who have licensed their identities, only to confront unexpected outcomes. Their actions have raised poignant questions about ownership, consent, and the evolving nature of personal identity in the digital age. For a deeper exploration of these challenges and the stories behind them, the full article offers valuable insights.