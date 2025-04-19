From W-Power 2025 list, to Masayoshi Son's return to spotlight, our top stories of the week

1) Forbes India W-Power 2025

Every year, Forbes India celebrates the self-made woman. She is a leader, a pioneer, a trailblazer and much more. â€‹The Forbes India W-Power 2025 list honours 20 such self-made women who are reshaping the leadership landscape across diverse sectors such as business, finance, sports, arts, and public service. While the proverbial glass ceiling is shattered every day and women take on leadership roles across sectors, the actual numbers leave much to be desired. But this is why these achievements must be celebrated, documented and preserved. These women exemplify resilience and innovation, break barriers and inspire future generations with their impactful contributions. Here we present to you the enchanting stories of these mercurial women.

2) Time to turn the tables

Thirty-five years ago, Subhasish Chakraborty started DTDC with an initial investment of Rs 70,000. The homegrown express logistics company is now eyeing a tenfold revenue jumpâ€”from â‚¹2,500 crore to â‚¹25,000 croreâ€”by building on its strong domestic foundation. In an in-depth conversation for Forbes India Pathbreakers, founder Chakraborty and his son, CEO Abhishek Chakraborty, discuss the companyâ€™s journey from its humble beginnings in 1990 to becoming a pan-India logistics player with a franchise-led model. The father-son duo emphasise legacy, ethics, and adaptability as key pillars of DTDCâ€™s growth vision. They highlight the challenges of competing with VC-funded rivals, and DTDCâ€™s focus on sustainability, internal cash flows, and long-term thinking over aggressive capital burning. Watch this engaging interaction and take a virtual trip inside one of DTDC's facilities.

3) India game plan

Bessemer Venture Partners began India operations in 2006 from two connected rooms in Mumbai's Trident hotel. Their initial approach was to back mature and non-tech companies. However, over 80 percent India investments in the last five years have been early bets, showing how bullish they are on the local startup scene. Bessemer now often gets in early and sticks with the founders for several years. They are going big on India with a fresh $350 million fundâ€”their second one focused solely on the country. With this new fund, Bessemer plans to keep backing bold ideas and ambitious founders, using its global know-how to help scale the next wave of Indian success stories. Here's their India game plan.