Crushing regret of selling likeness to AI platforms

South Korean actor Simon Lee was stunned when he saw his likenessâ€”at times as a gynaecologist or a surgeonâ€”being used to promote questionable health cures on TikTok and Instagram.

He is one of scores of people who have licensed their image to AI marketing companies, and then ended up with the unpleasant surprise of seeing themselves feature in deepfakes, dubious adverts or even political propaganda.

"If it was a nice advertisement, it would've been fine to me. But obviously it is such a scam," he told AFP, adding that the terms of his contract prevented him from getting the videos removed.

The result was that he was left him with his digital clone advocating for lemon balm tea to lose weight or ice baths to fight acne.

AI technologyâ€”cheaper than filming actors, but more realistic than an entirely AI-generated avatarâ€”allows firms to build catalogues of digital models to appear in videos that mostly promote products or services.