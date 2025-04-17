Mona Khandhar: The IAS officer heading Gujarat's semiconductor play

Mona Khandhar, a 1996 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), is known for getting work done on complex assignments. In the many positions she has held through her career, Khandhar has served in Gujarat’s revenue department, urban and rural housing development, and as district officer; she has worked with finance and economic affairs, and launched the state’s e-Gram project to bridge the digital gap between urban and rural populations. She has also represented India as Minister (Economics & Commerce) in the Tokyo embassy between 2019 and 2022.

It is a continuation of this career path that led to her, in 2023, becoming the first woman to serve as the principal secretary, Department of Science and Technology in Gujarat. In this position, she is working on implementing the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025-30 in Gujarat, which aims to attract around 250 new facilities, as also the Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-2027. “As a civil servant, I’ve learnt to adapt to new sectors and take the time to understand them thoroughly before planning and implementing strategies,” says Khandhar.

As part of implementing the Semiconductor Policy, she is overseeing upcoming projects worth ₹1.24 lakh crore in the state, including the establishment of factories by Micron Technologies, Tata Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and Kaynes Technology. In supporting the growth of the semiconductor ecosystem in Gujarat, Khandhar is helping build social infrastructure and regulatory support.

Coming this far has not been a walk in the park for Khandhar. When she joined the IAS, only 12 of her 80 batchmates were women, and the skewed gender ratio often led to discomfort and scepticism about assigning tasks to women. Khandhar recalls facing biases, especially in male-dominated environments, and scepticism about her intelligence and capabilities. “I faced challenges when I demonstrated independent thinking and a unique approach to my work,” says Khandhar. “While feudalistic attitudes exist, I found Gujarat to be relatively egalitarian.”A turning point in Khandhar’s career came when Narendra Modi was elected chief minister of Gujarat. She says that Modi, in a departure from the past, began to assign bigger and more important roles to women. Consequently, she was tasked with preparing policy frameworks for affordable housing and slum redevelopment, and developing an e-governance system at the village level, which evolved into the eGram Vishwagram Project.

During Modi’s tenure, Khandhar’s work included a pivotal housing initiative right before the 2014 general elections. Gujarat was experiencing a shortage of affordable housing options, and Khandhar, who had just returned from Harvard University with a master’s degree in international economics, was appointed the housing commissioner. She implemented the government initiative of slum rehabilitation and greenfield projects in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, and Rajkot. Despite the initial conflicts between slum dwellers and real estate developers, the project became a success. Also read: Payal Kapadia: The filmmaker with a strong voice of her own Khandhar feels working under Modi offered autonomy and flexibility. “He wanted these projects to drive change, such as reducing prices in private sector townships,” she recalls. “In one instance, our announcement of a new township in Ahmedabad led to private developers like Adani and Godrej reducing their prices.” Khandhar is not one to accept ‘no’ for an answer, and convincing her to change her mind is no easy feat, says Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, the global industry association serving the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. “With a clear vision, she knows exactly what she wants and remains resolute in her pursuits. She is closely supporting anchor investors in Gujarat, demonstrating trust and commitment.” Khandhar’s perseverance was demonstrated in how she convinced CG Power and Kaynes Technology to set up their semiconductor factories in Gujarat. Initially, Kaynes was more inclined to put up factories in Hyderabad. After a lot of back-and-forth Khandhar and her team made all the necessary arrangements to win them over, and have confidence in investing in Gujarat. While work mostly keeps Khandhar occupied, she finds time for her hobbies, which include classical music and dance (in which she is trained), yoga, and meditation. She also learnt to play the tabla and sitar to support her singing.