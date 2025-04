Rajasthan Royals' Kumar Kartikeya plays with the robot dog before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 16, 2025. IPL 2025 now features a robot dog that not only films the players' behind-the-scenes moments from the camera mounted on it but also plays around with the cricketers.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP