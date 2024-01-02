In Photos: New Year celebrations around the world





A woman draws a rangoli design in front of her house to usher in the new year in Hyderabad on January 1, 2024.







People dance at a New Year's eve party in Mumbai, India, December 31, 2023.









Devotees offer prayers during New Year's Day at a Buddhist temple in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on January 1, 2024.









Children celebrate the new year with gerbs in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 31, 2023.









People take pictures in front of light decorations on Taksim Square, on the eve of New Year in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 31, 2023.







A performer dressed as a Stormtrooper break-dances during the New Year's Day Parade event in London, Britain, January 1, 2024.









People carry an illuminated "Mikoshi" (a portable shrine) during an event to usher in the new year in Yokosuka, Japan, on January 1, 2024.







People release lanterns to mark the arrival of the New Year, at a beach in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on January 1, 2024.









Members of the Tugu community play the "keroncong", a native music as they visit houses during their traditional New Year's event called Rabo-rabo in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 1, 2024.











North Korean students celebrate the new year, with their leader Kim Jong Un in attendance in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 2, 2024.









Lights are projected from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 31, 2023.







A woman plays with confetti litter after the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations at Times Square, NY, US, on January 1, 2024.









People celebrate the New Year in Copacabana beach as fireworks explode in the sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 1, 2024.



Image: Jon Nazca / Reuters



Costumed revellers celebrate the New Year in Coin, southern Spain on December 31, 2023.







People swarm around bonfires as they gather to watch fireworks on Mount Floya on the New Year's Eve in Tromso, Norway, on December 31, 2023.







Men dressed as sheep take part in a parade to celebrate Tamu Lhosar, a New Year festival of the Gurung community in Kathmandu, Nepal, on December 31, 2023.Revellers take part in the traditional Bain des Givres (frost bath) in Malo-les-Bains in northern France on January 1, 2024.