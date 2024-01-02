Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. In Photos: New Year celebrations around the world

The world welcomed 2024 with equal parts hopes and fears, as thousands of revellers gathered across time zones to usher in the New Year amidst a litany of light shows, fireworks, and music. Here's a look...

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jan 2, 2024 07:03:30 PM IST
Updated: Jan 2, 2024 07:25:50 PM IST

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Noah Seelam / AFP

A woman draws a rangoli design in front of her house to usher in the new year in Hyderabad on January 1, 2024.

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters

People dance at a New Year's eve party in Mumbai, India, December 31, 2023.


In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP

Devotees offer prayers during New Year's Day at a Buddhist temple in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on January 1, 2024.


In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Gerald Anderson/Anadolu via Getty Images

Children celebrate the new year with gerbs in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 31, 2023.


In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Yasin Akgul / AFP

People take pictures in front of light decorations on Taksim Square, on the eve of New Year in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 31, 2023.
 
In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Hollie Adams / Reuters

A performer dressed as a Stormtrooper break-dances during the New Year's Day Parade event in London, Britain, January 1, 2024.


In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

People carry an illuminated "Mikoshi" (a portable shrine) during an event to usher in the new year in Yokosuka, Japan, on January 1, 2024. 

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the world Image: Tang Chhin Sothy/ AFP

People release lanterns to mark the arrival of the New Year, at a beach in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on January 1, 2024.


In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP

Members of the Tugu community play the "keroncong", a native music as they visit houses during their traditional New Year's event called Rabo-rabo in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 1, 2024.


 
In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: KCNA via Reuters

North Korean students celebrate the new year, with their leader Kim Jong Un in attendance in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 2, 2024.  

 
In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Amr Alfiky / Reuters

Lights are projected from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 31, 2023.

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A woman plays with confetti litter after the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations at Times Square, NY, US, on January 1, 2024.


In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Tita Barros / Reuters

People celebrate the New Year in Copacabana beach as fireworks explode in the sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 1, 2024.

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Jon Nazca / Reuters

Costumed revellers celebrate the New Year in Coin, southern Spain on December 31, 2023.

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Sergei Gapon/Anadolu via Getty Images

People swarm around bonfires as they gather to watch fireworks on Mount Floya on the New Year's Eve in Tromso, Norway, on December 31, 2023.

 
In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

Men dressed as sheep take part in a parade to celebrate Tamu Lhosar, a New Year festival of the Gurung community in Kathmandu, Nepal, on December 31, 2023.

In Photos: New Year celebrations around the worldImage: Sameer Al-Doumy/ AFP

Revellers take part in the traditional Bain des Givres (frost bath) in Malo-les-Bains in northern France on January 1, 2024.

