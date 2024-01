Best-selling video games in the world 2024: Minecraft, GTA 5, Tetris and more

V

List of best-selling video games

Rank & Title Sale Numbers Release Date #1 Minecraft 300,000,000 November 18, 2011 #2 Grand Theft Auto V 190,000,000 September 17, 2013 #3 Tetris (EA) 100,000,000 September 12, 2006 #4 Wii Sports 82,900,000 November 19, 2006 #5 PUBG: Battlegrounds 75,000,000 December 20, 2017 #6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 65,470,000 May 29, 2014 #7 Super Mario Bros. 58,000,000 September 13, 1985 #8 Red Dead Redemption 2 57,000,000 October 26, 2018 #9 Overwatch 50,000,000 May 24, 2016 #10 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 50,000,000 May 19, 2015

Minecraft

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Series: Minecraft

Platform: Multi-platform

Grand Theft Auto V

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Series: Grand Theft Auto

Platform: Multi-platform

Tetris (EA)

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Series: Tetris

Platform: Multi-platform

Wii Sports

Publisher: Nintendo

Series: Wii

Platform: Wii

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Publisher: Krafton

Series: PUBG Universe

Platform: Multi-platform

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Publisher: Nintendo

Series: Mario Kart

Platform: Wii U/ Switch

Super Mario Bros.

Publisher: Nintendo

Series: Super Mario

Platform: Multi-platform

Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Series: Red Dead

Platform: Multi-platform

Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Series: Overwatch

Platform: Multi-platform

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Publisher: CD Projekt

Series: The Witcher

Platform: Multi-platform

ideo gaming stands out as one of the most rapidly expanding segments in the entertainment industry. According to BCC Researc h, the market is projected to achieve an impressive $473.7 billion by 2027. The popularity of gaming can be attributed to the increased accessibility of gaming across various platforms, providing players with diverse experiences. The rise of esports has further turned gaming into a spectator sport, drawing millions to watch skilled players battle it in virtual arenas.Which best-selling video games have contributed the most to this growing popularity, you wonder? We have the answer.We have compiled a list of the best-selling video games in the world below, with data taken from industry sources (as of January 2, 2024).Why did these most popular video games earn their fame, anyway? Time to take a deeper look:If you ask about the most popular game of all time, Minecraft would be one of the loudest answers you get. The best-selling video game in the world has sold over 300 million copies worldwide. The game immerses players in a three-dimensional world where they can explore, extract raw materials, craft tools, and build structures. The dynamic gameplay includes modes like survival, where players must gather resources and maintain health and creativity, granting unlimited resources and flight capabilities.Not only did GTA 5 become the fastest entertainment release to reach $1 billion, but it has also continued to generate billions for Rockstar and Take-Two—the parent company of Rockstar—establishing itself as the most profitable entertainment release.Set in the fictional state of San Andreas, mirroring Southern California, the game's single-player narrative unfolds through three protagonists—Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips—each embroiled in heists while contending with a corrupt government agency and formidable criminals.Earning its title as one of the most popular video games ever, Tetris stands as an all-time bestseller. The classic continues to evolve with modern variations like Tetris Effect: Connected, offering emotional twists, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Despite its legacy, the game was discontinued in 2020 following the expiration of EA's licence.To date, Nintendo's best-selling video game, Wii Sports, has sold nearly 83 million copies. The game encompasses five sports simulations—tennis, baseball, bowling, golf, and boxing—where players use the Wii Remote to replicate real-life sports actions. Beyond its sports simulations, Wii Sports offers training and fitness modes, monitoring players' progress in the various sports.PUBG's pivotal role in shaping the battle royale genre over the past five years is reflected in its massive sales success. The video game stands out as a best-seller on PC and Xbox One platforms.PUBG involves up to one hundred players parachuting onto an island to scavenge for gear and weapons, engaging in an intense battle. The playable area gradually shrinks, compelling players into tighter encounters until the last survivor or team emerges victorious in the round.As of June 30, 2023, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best-selling video games for the Nintendo Switch. When considering the sales of the original Wii U release, the total climbs to nearly 64 million, securing its position as the sixth-best-selling game of all time.In Mario Kart 8, players take control of characters from the Mario universe, racing in go-karts across various courses. Throughout the race, they can hinder opponents and enhance their performance using power-ups found in item boxes. The game offers four difficulty levels, each with varying speed, allowing players to choose their preferred challenge before each race.Super Mario Bros. is a seminal 1985 platform game created by Nintendo for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). It is the first game in the series and the sequel to the 1983 arcade game Mario Bros. It was released on the Famicom in Japan in 1985.The user controls the game character Mario, the series protagonist, navigating the Mushroom Kingdom to thwart the forces of the main antagonist, Bowser, and rescue Princess Toadstool. Luigi, controlled by the second player in multiplayer mode, shares Mario's plot role and functionality.The latest addition to the top ten games is Red Dead Redemption 2, which sold over 55 million copies by August, as reported in Take-Two's recent financial statement. This Rockstar Western epic offers an immersive experience through first- and third-person perspectives, allowing players to explore its interactive open world freely. The gameplay includes shootouts, robberies, hunting, horseback riding, and interactions with non-player characters. Players must also manage their character's honour rating by making moral choices and undertaking deeds.Blizzard's hero shooter, Overwatch, is renowned for its exceptional game design, well-crafted heroes, and steadfast esports support. Overwatch played a pivotal role in shaping the hero shooter genre. In October 2022, the game transitioned to its free-to-play sequel, Overwatch 2.Following the "hero shooter" model, Overwatch organised players into two teams of six, each choosing from a diverse roster of characters with unique abilities. The teams collaborated to accomplish map-specific objectives within a time limit. Blizzard continually enhanced the game post-release by introducing new characters, maps, and game modes, all available free of charge, with cosmetic items in optional loot boxes as the only additional cost to players.Witcher 3 joined the ranks of best-selling video games in May 2023, as CD Projekt Red proudly announced that the iconic RPG had sold 50 million copies, contributing to The Witcher series' overall sales of over 75 million.The game unfolds in a fictional fantasy world rooted in Slavic mythology, where players assume the role of Geralt of Rivia, a hired monster slayer known as a Witcher. Tasked with finding his adopted daughter while evading the otherworldly Wild Hunt, players engage in battles using weapons and magic, interact with non-player characters (NPC), and undertake quests for experience points and gold. As CD Projekt Red moves forward, they are developing new Witcher games, including The Witcher 4 and a remake of the original Witcher.