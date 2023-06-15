Photo of the day: AirScooter at VivaTech

AirScooter, an advanced ultralight aircraft with a patented hybrid-electric propulsion system, is presented by inventor Franky Zapata, CEO of Zapata, during the Viva Technology conference, Europe's premier tech show, on June 14, 2023, in Paris, France. The annual technology conference, also known as VivaTech, is dedicated to promoting innovation and startups.

Image: Chesnot/Getty Images





