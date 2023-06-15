To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: AirScooter at VivaTech

Photo of the day: AirScooter at VivaTech

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 15, 2023 12:50:28 PM IST
Updated: Jun 15, 2023 12:56:55 PM IST

Photo of the day: AirScooter at VivaTechAirScooter, an advanced ultralight aircraft with a patented hybrid-electric propulsion system, is presented by inventor Franky Zapata, CEO of Zapata, during the Viva Technology conference, Europe's premier tech show, on June 14, 2023, in Paris, France. The annual technology conference, also known as VivaTech, is dedicated to promoting innovation and startups.
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

