Photo of the day: Another waterlogged day for Delhi-NCR

India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
By Forbes India
Published: Jul 21, 2022 04:53:20 PM IST
Updated: Jul 21, 2022 05:11:15 PM IST

Photo of the day: Another waterlogged day for Delhi-NCRVehicles wade through a waterlogged underpass near Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1D following heavy rain on July 20, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The heavy downpour caused widespread waterlogging in many parts of Delhi-NCR, affecting traffic movement in parts of the city even as it brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.
Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images


