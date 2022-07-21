Photo of the day: Another waterlogged day for Delhi-NCR

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged underpass near Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1D following heavy rain on July 20, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The heavy downpour caused widespread waterlogging in many parts of Delhi-NCR, affecting traffic movement in parts of the city even as it brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images







