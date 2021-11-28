Visitors throng the Hunar Haat stalls on the closing day of the 40th India International Trade Fair 2021, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on November 27, 2021. One of the country's largest commercial and trade events, nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 20 states, three union territories and nine countries participated in this year’s fair, themed Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Over 550 artisans from states across India participated in the 33rd Hunar Haat, selling indigenous handicrafts like hand-embroidered Pashmina shawls, handmade bamboo bags, hand-carved wooden vases and more.



Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



