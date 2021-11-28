  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Back to business

Photo of the day: Back to business

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 28, 2021 12:06:34 PM IST
Updated: Nov 28, 2021 12:12:31 PM IST

Visitors throng the Hunar Haat stalls on the closing day of the 40th India International Trade Fair 2021, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on November 27, 2021. One of the country's largest commercial and trade events, nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 20 states, three union territories and nine countries participated in this year’s fair, themed Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Over 550 artisans from states across India participated in the 33rd Hunar Haat, selling indigenous handicrafts like hand-embroidered Pashmina shawls, handmade bamboo bags, hand-carved wooden vases and more.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images


Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Standing up