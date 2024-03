The remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. A maintenance team was repairing potholes on the bridge, a vital route utilised by approximately 30,000 individuals daily, when the vessel collided around 1:30 am on Tuesday. This incident resulted in the closure of the Port of Baltimore, a key hub and one of the busiest ports on the United States East Coast.

Image: Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post via Getty Images