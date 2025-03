US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press as they stand next to a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House on March 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. Shares of the automaker closed nearly 4 percent higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the biggest one-day fall in four-and-a-half years the previous day, after the president appeared with Musk at the White House to select a new Tesla for his staff to use.

Image: Mandel NGAN / AFP