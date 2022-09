Ukrainian troops take a break on a battle-scarred road as they head to a front line, in the Kharkiv region on September 13, 2022. Ukrainian forces have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum, liberating over 6000 sq km in the east and south of the country this month.

Image: Gleb Garanich / Reuters





