Ivan Demchenko (left), 19, and Daryna Mazur, 21, who work at the Kiit cafe in Lviv, pose for a photo on April 12, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. After fleeing the capital, Demchenko and his friend Serhii Stoian started selling coffee from this ground-floor window in Lviv. News of the new cafe spread by word of mouth within the week and their chicken and pineapple pie slices were fast running out.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.