  4. Photo of the Day: Cat cafe in war-torn Ukraine

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 13, 2022 04:26:01 PM IST

Ivan Demchenko (left), 19, and Daryna Mazur, 21, who work at the Kiit cafe in Lviv, pose for a photo on April 12, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. After fleeing the capital, Demchenko and his friend Serhii Stoian started selling coffee from this ground-floor window in Lviv. News of the new cafe spread by word of mouth within the week and their chicken and pineapple pie slices were fast running out.

Image: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP

