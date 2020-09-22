Photo of the day: Congress workers detained amidst a protest against agricultural reforms bills in Delhi

Delhi Police personnel detain Congress workers during a protest held by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) against the Central government's agricultural reforms bills at Rajendra Prasad Road on September 21, 2020 in New Delhi. The Centre introduced three Bills on food and agriculture reforms: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and The Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, amidst vehement protest from the opposition parties and the farmers groups.

Image: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images