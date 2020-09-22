  1. Home
Photo of the day: Congress workers detained amidst a protest against agricultural reforms bills in Delhi

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 22, 2020 11:00:57 AM IST
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:11:18 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1228643596Delhi Police personnel detain Congress workers during a protest held by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) against the Central government's agricultural reforms bills at Rajendra Prasad Road on September 21, 2020 in New Delhi. The Centre introduced three Bills on food and agriculture reforms: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and The Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, amidst vehement protest from the opposition parties and the farmers groups.

Image: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

