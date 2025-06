Local boys cool themselves at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Baoli, a heritage-era water tank, on a scorching summer afternoon in New Delhi on June 13, 2025. A heatwave with a 'feels-like' temperature of 51 deg C caused the Indian Meteorological Department to declare a red alert warning. Relief is underway as an early monsoon is expected this weekend, ten days before schedule.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/HT via Getty Images