Photo of the day: Demolishing democracy

By Forbes India
Published: May 29, 2023 12:44:25 PM IST
Updated: May 29, 2023 01:11:14 PM IST

Photo of the day: Demolishing democracySecurity personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest march towards the new Parliament building, on May 28, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The Delhi Police detained protesting wrestlers when they breached security and tried to march towards the new parliament building. The wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations. The Delhi Police personnel cleared the protest site at Jantar Mantar by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.
Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

