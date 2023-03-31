Photo of the day: Dior in Mumbai

Models present creations from Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection during a fashion show at Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30, 2023. House creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection referenced traditional Indian silhouettes. Experts believe this could be a watershed moment for India's luxury fashion market.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP



