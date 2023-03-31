Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Dior in Mumbai

Photo of the day: Dior in Mumbai

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 31, 2023 01:13:37 PM IST
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 01:30:10 PM IST

Photo of the day: Dior in MumbaiModels present creations from Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection during a fashion show at Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30, 2023. House creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection referenced traditional Indian silhouettes. Experts believe this could be a watershed moment for India's luxury fashion market.
Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Some animals could play a key role in fighting global warming
Ten things to know about waste