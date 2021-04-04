Photo of the Day: Easter Vigil

Germany's reformer bishop celebrates Easter during pandemic third wave Germany's reformer bishop celebrates Easter during pandemic third wave

Catholic Bishop Georg Bätzing leads the Easter Vigil at the Dom cathedral during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 03, 2021 in Limburg, Germany. Bishop Bätzing is the head of the German Bishops Conference (DBK), the governing body for the Catholic Church in Germany, and is an outspoken reformer, advocating for the blessing of same sex marriages as well as for women to serve in roles of clergy. Image: Thomas Lohnes/ Getty Images