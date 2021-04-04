  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Easter Vigil

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 4, 2021 08:18:56 AM IST
Updated: Apr 4, 2021 11:21:10 AM IST

 

pod_easter_gettyimages-1310663603-bgGermany's reformer bishop celebrates Easter during pandemic third wave
Catholic Bishop Georg Bätzing leads the Easter Vigil at the Dom cathedral during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on April 03, 2021 in Limburg, Germany. Bishop Bätzing is the head of the German Bishops Conference (DBK), the governing body for the Catholic Church in Germany, and is an outspoken reformer, advocating for the blessing of same sex marriages as well as for women to serve in roles of clergy.

Image: Thomas Lohnes/ Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

