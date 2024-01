Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP national president JP Nadda during the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan on January 28, 2024, in Patna, India. Nitish Kumar on Sunday took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after resigning on the same day, breaking ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and returning to the BJP-led NDA.

Image: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images