A Hindu pilgrim stands with the Indian national flag during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival near Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj on January 16, 2025. Vast crowds of Hindu pilgrims are expected to assemble over six weeks for the festival, which is the world's largest gathering of humanity. Organisers expect 400 million people to attend.

Image: Niharika Kulkarni / AFP