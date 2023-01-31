Photo of the day: Frozen valley

People walk on a snow-covered bridge as a boatman rows his boat under it during the snowfall in Srinagar. The Kashmir valley received a fresh snowfall that disrupted the normal lives of people. Flight operations, surface transport, and routine activities came to a grinding halt. Electricity was also affected in many areas of Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday issued an alert of a high-danger level avalanche in several regions in the next 24 hours.

Image: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



