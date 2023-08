Artisans are making Indian tricolour in a factory in Noida Sector 6 on August 8, 2023. Garment factories in Gautam Budh Nagar of Noida have been busy manufacturing large quantities of the Indian national flag at Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) to fulfil demand due to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

Image: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images