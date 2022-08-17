Photo of the day: Goodfellows

Industry titan Ratan Tata with founder Shantanu Naidu (left) at the launch of their initiative Goodfellows, India's first companionship startup for senior citizens, at President Hotel, Cuffe Parade on August 16, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Goodfellows pairs senior citizens with young graduates to form meaningful friendships and companionship.

Image: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





