India@75: A nation in the making
  4. Photo of the day: Goodfellows

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11:41 PM IST
Updated: Aug 17, 2022 01:21:56 PM IST

Photo of the day: GoodfellowsIndustry titan Ratan Tata with founder Shantanu Naidu (left) at the launch of their initiative Goodfellows, India's first companionship startup for senior citizens, at President Hotel, Cuffe Parade on August 16, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Goodfellows pairs senior citizens with young graduates to form meaningful friendships and companionship.
Image: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

