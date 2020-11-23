Photo of the Day: Greece enters the third week of coronavirus lockdown

ATHENS, GREECE - NOVEMBER 22: Greek Presidential Guards, the Evzones, wear protective masks against the spread of coronavirus while performing their ceremonial duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 22, 2020 in Athens, Greece. Greek authorities aim to lift some of the current restrictions, which include the closure of schools and non-essential shops, when the lockdown expires on December 7. The lockdown was imposed on November 7 to curb a rise in covid-19 cases.

Image: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images