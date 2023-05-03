Photo of the day: Grounded

A Go First (formerly known as GoAir) Airbus A320 passenger aircraft taxies on the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 2, 2023. The low-cost carrier filed for bankruptcy, blaming US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for grounding half of its fleet. This is the third major airline to collapse since 2012 after Kingfisher and Jet.



