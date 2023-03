Devotees pray at Radha Ballav Temple during the Holi festival with colourful powders (Gulal). Radha Ballav Temple is one of the oldest and most auspicious temples, where Lord Krishna is worshipped during the Holi festival.

Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.