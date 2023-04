Indian Nationals who were stranded in Sudan arrived home after evacuation from Saudi Arabia at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Indian Government has named this evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.