Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 2022 W-Power list
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the Day: ICYMI, Team India seals berth in FIH 2023-24 Pro League

Photo of the Day: ICYMI, Team India seals berth in FIH 2023-24 Pro League

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 23, 2022 11:48:07 AM IST

Photo of the Day: ICYMI, Team India seals berth in FIH 2023-24 Pro League

Indian women's hockey team won the first edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain, on December 17, 2022. The team danced to the tune of Dwayne Bravo's groovy song 'Champion' after lifting the trophy. Led by Savita Punia, the team defeated the hosts in the final match 1-0 and qualified for the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Image: Hockey India

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Does digitisation push older workers out the door?
Where will the rupee go in 2023?