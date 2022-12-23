Photo of the Day: ICYMI, Team India seals berth in FIH 2023-24 Pro League





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Indian women's hockey team won the first edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain, on December 17, 2022. The team danced to the tune of Dwayne Bravo's groovy song 'Champion' after lifting the trophy. Led by Savita Punia, the team defeated the hosts in the final match 1-0 and qualified for the FIH Pro League 2023-24.