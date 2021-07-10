  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Inch by inch

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 10, 2021 02:16:01 PM IST


Miniature models of military vehicles on display at an exhibition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, July 8, 2021. This is first time high-profile events have been put on for the party anniversary in Hong Kong. Last summer, the CCP implemented a national security law for Hong Kong that has destroyed its judicial independence, the safety of its businesses, and imprison would-be protest organisers as well as the journalists who cover them.
Anthony WALLACE / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
From Rs 579 in Seoul to Rs 34 in Tehran, here's how the world pays for a cup of joe