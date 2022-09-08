India@75: A nation in the making
Photo of the day: Is it far out enough?

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 8, 2022 12:52:17 PM IST
Updated: Sep 8, 2022 01:18:06 PM IST

Photo of the day: Is it far out enough?Apple CEO Tim Cook (C) looks at the new Apple Watch during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022, in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost version of the popular timepiece that will start at $249.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via AFP



