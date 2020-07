Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as he hands a certificate to a person making a plasma donation during the inauguration of the Delhi government's second plasma bank at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, on July 14, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images