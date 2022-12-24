Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the Day: K-pop touch to Christmas

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 24, 2022 10:21:09 AM IST

South Koreans take a selfie with Christmas illuminations in front of a department store near the Myeongdong district on December 23, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Central Seoul's Myeongdong is bouncing back to its pre-Covid status of being the city's hottest shopping district and tourism hub. Christmas has become increasingly popular over the years in South Korea, which is the only East Asian country to recognise Christmas as a national holiday.

Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

