  Photo of the day: LibDems march on

By Forbes India
Published: May 6, 2023 11:56:57 AM IST

Photo of the day: LibDems march onEd Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, celebrates with supporters on May 05, 2023, in Windsor, England. With 61 of the 230 councils counted and declared from Thursday's local elections, the Liberal Democrats have won 315 seats, up 59. They have taken control of Windsor & Maidenhead and Brentwood councils and increased their majorities in Hull and Bath & North East Somerset.

Image: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

