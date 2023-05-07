Photo of the day: History of Cizhou Kiln

This photo taken on May 5, 2023, shows the relief of a large Cizhou kiln in the Fengfeng mining area of Handan City, North China's Hebei Province. It is understood that the whole length of the mountain relief is nearly kilometres, and the average height is about 25 meters. More than 20 pictures are created in Cizhou Kiln, the market style of Pengcheng Ancient Town, the porcelain capital of thousands of years, the 72 processes of Cizhou kiln, and so on, showing the long history of Cizhou Kiln.



Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

