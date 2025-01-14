Photo of the day: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins

This aerial handout photograph taken and released by Uttar Pradesh State Information Department on January 13, 2025, shows Hindu pilgrims taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. Vast crowds of Hindu pilgrims bathed in sacred waters as the Kumbh Mela festival opened on January 13, with organisers expecting 400 million people—the world's largest gathering of humanity—to assemble over six weeks.

Image: India's Uttar Pradesh State Information Department / AFP