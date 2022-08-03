India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Making history

Photo of the day: Making history

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 3, 2022 02:13:56 PM IST
Updated: Aug 3, 2022 02:25:10 PM IST

Photo of the day: Making historyGold medalists Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey of Team India celebrate during the Women's Fours of Lawn Bowls Gold Medal ceremony on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park on August 02, 2022, on the Leamington Spa, England. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images


Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
What makes a library 'green'?
Why severe landslides are on the rise