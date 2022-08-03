Photo of the day: Making history

Gold medalists Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey of Team India celebrate during the Women's Fours of Lawn Bowls Gold Medal ceremony on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park on August 02, 2022, on the Leamington Spa, England. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

