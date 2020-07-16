  1. Home
Photo of the day: Mumbai gets waterlogged

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 16, 2020 02:16:39 PM IST
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 03:24:59 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_rts3jv77A man carries an elderly woman as they cross a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2020. 

Image: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters

