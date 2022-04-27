Thermal screening, masks, and pandemic related protocols were in place as students arrived for their CBSE board examinations for minor subjects at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised excellence in Gandhi Nagar, New Delhi on April 26, 2022. The exams started on a cautious note as Delhi slipped back into the 'orange' zone with an overall weekly test positivity rate of 5 percent.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





