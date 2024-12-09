Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: On the decline

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 9, 2024 04:03:13 PM IST
Updated: Dec 9, 2024 04:17:24 PM IST

People inside the Korea Exchange (KRX) building take a look at the day's listing as stock markets in Asia have been affected by the intensifying political turmoil over president Yoon Suk Yeol's role in martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, on 9 December, 2024. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), Hong Kong's Heng Sang, the Shanghai Composite index, as well as stocks in countries such as Australia, China, India, and Thailand have seen a decline in their respective index amid the political crisis in South Korea and Syria.Image: Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

