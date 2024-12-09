More than 60 percent Indian businesses paid bribes in the past year: Report

As per the Indian Business Corruption Survey 2024 by LocalCircles, corruption was rampant in the country in the past year, with 72 percent bribes having been paid to government officials
There’s a saying in India which goes something like this – if you can’t get something done in a direct way, you’ve got to do it indirectly. The point is to get it done. While the saying is obviously to be considered for all positive things, it is often associated with people indulging in something wrong, just to get their work done. In India, among other countries, a big ‘wrong’ that people often indulge in is bribery.
The Indian Business Corruption Survey 2024’ conducted by research platform Local Circles, to ascertain the level of bribery in the past year, shows that 66 percent of Indian businesses paid a bribe in the past year. As many businesses would attest in private, bribes continue to be a common practice for speeding up government processes, such as obtaining permits, ensuring compliance, or even acquiring duplicate copies of official licenses or documents related to property matters. The survey—which received responses from 9,000 businesses located in 159 districts of India—further highlighted that 41 percent of them, out of 2,339 respondents, said they paid a bribe several times.
Although India enacted the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amendment) 2018, which makes both accepting and giving bribes a criminal offense, corruption remains widespread in business. As per LocalCircles, reports from the field indicate that bribery paid by businesses to get tasks completed is just one form of widespread corruption in India. However, it is challenging to accurately quantify the extent of business corruption. Bribes and irregular payments are often exchanged by businesses throughout various stages, from registering the business and enforcing contracts on time to qualifying as a supplier, securing quotations and orders, collecting payments, and complying with labor laws. The scale of bribery tends to be higher when attempting to secure government contracts or payments.
The survey report further highlights that 53 percent of the businesses surveyed, paid bribes in cash, while 17 percent paid it in kind (gifts or favours), and 30 percent paid indirectly through an agent. Furthermore, the report indicates that 54 percent of businesses were forced to do it as “it was the only way to get work done,” and 46 percent did it for timely processing, thinking, “it would have taken a long time or significant effort without bribe.”
Many businesses surveyed acknowledged paying bribes in the past 12 months to various entities for activities such as qualifying as a supplier, securing quotations and orders, and collecting payments. It’s important to note that bribery is seldom reported, as it benefits both the bribe giver and taker. While initiatives like the Government eProcurement marketplace are steps toward reducing corruption, opportunities for corrupt practices still exist, particularly in supplier qualification, bid manipulation, completion certificates, and payments.
In the past few years, India has become an appealing destination for both investment and business. In 2023-24, the country attracted $70.95 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI). The efforts of both central and state governments to enhance the ease of doing business have yielded positive results, with India's rank improving from 142nd in 2014 to 63rd in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2020. However, despite claims by the central and state governments that many obstacles to investment and business have been eliminated, challenges still persist for conducting business in India.
According to LocalCircles, in order to reduce everyday business corruption in India and make it easier to operate in the country, the key is to fully digitise processes related to businesses at the state and local levels, eliminating human interactions. The limited use of technology for end-to-end processing at these levels is why many business owners report corruption by officials in areas like legal metrology, food, drugs, health, labor, and municipal services. To address this, the platform suggests that the central government must establish standards for how these systems should operate, enforce them, and tie funding for various programs to the implementation of these standards by state and local departments or bodies.