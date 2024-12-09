India's compute capacity gets a boost in 2024

In 2018, the Indian government recognised compute as a crucial element of its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. But it was not until recently that they outlined specific steps to boost the country’s compute capacity. This year in particular marked an important step forward, with a few developments and budget allocations.

Used to run applications that require a lot of processing power, compute is a technology stack that combines a hardware layer of graphics processing units (GPUs), an infrastructure layer of data centres and server optimisation algorithms, and a software layer of development frameworks. Compute capacity can be measured by the total number of GPUs or in terms of floating-point operations per second (FLOPS).

In March, the government allocated Rs10,372 crores for the IndiaAI mission. Nearly half of this amount, Rs4,563 crores, will be used to build compute capacity across the country. India's strategy has two main goals: Increase the country’s compute capacity to meet growing demand and make AI more accessible and affordable by subsidising it. To achieve this, the government plans to build a national AI compute capacity of over 10,000 GPUs, which is going to happen through partnerships between the government and private companies.

In August, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) published a request for empanelment (RFE). It invited applications from companies to provide AI compute and cloud services to make the GPUs available to startups, researchers, students, and academicians.

On December 3, Meity informed that 19 bidders had submitted proposals, showcasing participation from cloud to data centre service providers. The bidders include Jio Platforms, Tata Communications, Yotta Data Services, Sify, E2E Networks, a few companies from AWS, and Oracle. The technical evaluation committee will evaluate these bids based on the eligibility and technical criteria specified in the RFE document.