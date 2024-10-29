For the first time, Indian companies are investing 20x in high-performance computing: Paul Bloch of DDN

The president and co-founder of data storage company DDN on being the backbone of Nvidia, and why India is one of their largest markets
California-based DataDirect Networks (DDN), well known for powering the world's fastest supercomputers, has long supported Indian giants like the Tata Group, ONGC, and various ministries, including defence, electronics, and earth sciences. The 26-year-old data storage company is now witnessing a significant shift, with commercial, hyperscale data centres and cloud companies investing 20 times more in high-performance computing (HPC). According to Paul Bloch, president and co-founder, “Ninety percent of India’s AI supercomputers rely on DDN."India accounts for approximately 10 percent of DDN's revenue, making it one of the company’s largest markets after the US and Japan. As a privately-held $1 billion company, DDN designs, manufactures, and delivers high-performance storage solutions to organisations requiring massive data storage and processing. For instance, DDN powers the majority of Nvidia chips, from the A100 to the upcoming Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs). Over 500,000 GPUs count on DDN to save millions of dollars while accurately accelerating massive datasets. The company claims to be the overall market leader in AI and HPC at scale.
During his recent visit to India, Bloch spoke with Forbes India about onboarding Elon Musk's startup xAI, working with the US government, expanding in India, and other key developments. Edited excerpts:
We have a large R&D team in India, with close to 500 people in Pune and Bengaluru, and plan to add 100-200 more over the next 12 months. Our team has been successful in India, working with private companies, government agencies, and research organisations like the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Defence, CDAC, Tata, Mercedes, and ONGC. We have been receiving interest from India over the past decade, with a steady growth in research, R&D, and government organisations transitioning from HPC to AI.