NP Sridhar at Titan Engineering and Automation on opportunities ahead

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
254 Listen ins
 

In this episode, NP Sridhar, CEO and MD of Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd. (TEAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan and its only B2B unit, talks about global opportunities in automation and manufacturing services. The automation business offers turnkey assembly automation across India and overseas. The manufacturing services operation caters to aerospace, defence and will soon expand its footprint in the semiconductor sector. TEAL expects to finish the current fiscal year with revenues of about Rs. 900 crore

