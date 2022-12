A young Sikh devotee takes a bath in the holy Sarovar (pool) on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 29, 2022.

Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP



