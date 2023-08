People retrieve their belongings after communal clashes, near Ambedkar Chowk at Sohna, in Gurugram district on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Four people, including two home guards, died, and many others were injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Image: PTI







Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.