Photo of the day: Protesting false solutions

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 8, 2023 02:41:48 PM IST
Updated: Dec 8, 2023 02:55:52 PM IST

Photo of the day: Protesting false solutionsActivists protest on day eight of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference at Expo City Dubai on December 08, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28, which is running from November 30 through December 12, is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

