Photo of the day: Rains come knocking

Citizens caught up in heavy rain at Kherwadi, Bandra on June 9, 2022, in Mumbai, India. The city on Thursday evening experienced its heaviest and most widespread pre-monsoon showers of the season. Areas of South Mumbai, western and eastern suburbs, Thane, and Navi Mumbai experienced light to moderate showers. However, the arrival of the monsoon over the city is not expected for another two to three days, according to officials at the IMDs regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Image: Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images



