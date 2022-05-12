  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Rest in peace, maestro

Photo of the day: Rest in peace, maestro

By Forbes India
Published: May 12, 2022 04:01:39 PM IST
Updated: May 12, 2022 04:26:10 PM IST

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is laid to rest as flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and others look on before the funeral at Sharma's Juhu residence on May 11, 2022, in Mumbai, India. As a music composer, Pandit Sharma collaborated with Pandit Chaurasia under the collaborative name Shiv-Hari and composed music for many Indian films including Faasle (1985), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Darr (1993).

Image: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
KuCoin Exchange reaches $10 billion valuation following funding round
Emerging Indian Saas Leaders: Darwinbox's Jayant Paleti, Chaitanya Peddi and Rohit Chennamaneni