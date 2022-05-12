Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is laid to rest as flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and others look on before the funeral at Sharma's Juhu residence on May 11, 2022, in Mumbai, India. As a music composer, Pandit Sharma collaborated with Pandit Chaurasia under the collaborative name Shiv-Hari and composed music for many Indian films including Faasle (1985), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Darr (1993).
