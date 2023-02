Buses drive on paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, after Protest group 'Led by Donkeys' spread paint on the road, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain February 23, 2023.

Image: Hannah / Reuters





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.